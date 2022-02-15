HANNIBAL — Installation of the new playground equipment has been completed at the Ann Dorsey Park in Hannibal.
The work was recently finished by the contractor, according to Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services. While the new equipment is fully installed there remains some work to be completed.
“Now we need to bring in the mulch,” said Dorian, who anticipates the finishing touches at the playground to be completed soon. “We should hope to have that (new mulch being added) in February, weather permitting.”
Installation of the new playground equipment, which was selected by a group of Girl Scouts, was not anticipated until at least the first part of this year.
“We weren’t expecting it (installation of the new playground items) until spring, but they (contractor) called and said they had an opening and were going to come now,” Dorian said during the December meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
Completion of the installation was delayed when not all the pieces of the playground equipment arrived at the same time.
Now that the playground equipment installation has been completed a celebration will be scheduled.
“The plan is to do a big grand opening,” Dorian said.
The 11-acre Ann Dorsey Park is located at Rock and Section streets.
