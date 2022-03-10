Plattner joins Great Rivers Bank team

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Great Rivers Bank welcomes Julie Plattner to their team.
Plattner has a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Illinois State University. She brings over 27 years of banking experience including human resources, funds management, compliance, lending and loan administration.
“With a background in mortgage, consumer, agricultural and commercial lending, Julie brings further depth to our lending staff. She has been active in the communities she has served and will continue to provide a high level of service to her customers. We are fortunate to get a lender of this caliber as we continue to grow the bank.” said Bob Garner, president and CEO of Great Rivers Bank.
Plattner will be a vice president/loan officer in the Hannibal and Pittsfield, Ill. markets. She is active in the Rotary Club and is a Paul Harris Fellow. She also currently serves on the Pike County Health Department Board.
Great Rivers Bank is headquartered in Barry, Ill. and is a state-chartered full-service community bank with locations in Barry, Pittsfield, and Liberty Ill., in addition to Hannibal.
More information about Great Rivers Bank is available on its website at www.greatriversbank.bank.
