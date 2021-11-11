JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As native plant advocate and entomologist Dr. Doug Tallamy explained in his book, The Nature of Oaks, oak trees are keystone species for supporting nature’s web of life for much of the United States. In the lower Midwest, there are more than 20 different kinds of oaks.
Given the diversity of oak trees, homeowners, gardeners, landscaping professionals and landowners may wonder which oak species they should plant, where and how to care for them. To address these questions, the Missouri Prairie Foundation’s Grow Native! program presents a special virtual master class with an expert panel discussion about the selection and care of oak trees at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Mike Leahy, natural community ecologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, will speak on several oak species native to the lower Midwest and their growing conditions in the wild, along with their wildlife benefits. Kim Lovelace-Hainsfurthur, president of Forrest Keeling Nursery, will present on selecting the right oak for specific landscaping needs. Bill Spradley, with Trees, Forests and Landscapes Inc. will discuss long-term maintenance and care of oak trees.
The master class, to be held via Zoom, will include 50 minutes of instruction with at least 10 minutes for a question-and-answer period via chat. A recording of the master class will be available to those who register. One CEU for landscape architects will be available.
Registration is available by visiting shorturl.at/epIW8. The program is free of charge to all Missouri Prairie Foundation dues-paying members and Grow Native! professional members, or $15 for non-members. People can visit the MPF membership page to become a member and attend all master classes at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.