Plans for sophisticated drone receive boost from Green America Recycling donation

HANNIBAL — A new drone could be in the skies as early as this summer, providing the Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire Department with a new vantage point and safer methods for a wide variety of situations, explained Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke.
Nacke said plans for an unmanned aerial system — through the certified operation of a sophisticated drone — have been discussed for several years. The Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire Department could conduct operations throughout the region, assessing different situations from a new vantage point while keeping team members safe. A donation from Green America Recycling provided financial support to allow the Hannibal Police Department to move closer to that goal.
"They were interested in being involved in the community and helping out, especially when we were talking about for safety issues," Nacke said. "They were very accommodating to us, and they partnered with us and donated $9,500."
“At Continental Cement and Green America Recycling, we build our foundation around keeping our employees, customers and communities safe. When Chief Nacke and Chief Neisen explained the many benefits of this project, we felt it aligned with our companies’ core value of safety. We are very excited to be able to contribute to HPD and HFD to help answer the need to develop solutions to keep our community safe. We hope this donation provides a foundation to connect our community today and build a better tomorrow,” said MaKayla Robbins, business manager at Green America Recycling.
One Hannibal police officer is a certified FAA drone pilot, and three officers are taking courses to receive the FAA Part 107 license as well. Nacke explained that officers previously researched law enforcement techniques related to drone operation, and he emphasized the licensing includes FAA regulations regarding allowable altitudes to fly, techniques for reporting damage and suitable operating conditions.
"Our goal is to use this as a tool to help make things safer for our officers in the community," noting the drone can serve as a "force multiplier" by providing a new vantage point by allowing one person to enhance safety by seeing a large area such as a festival or other gathering.
In the event of a missing child, the drone can quickly cover a large area such as a park much quicker. For example, Sodalis Nature Preserve is 200 acres, and the drone would be able to view the entire area with a good degree of accuracy; it would "take an unreasonable amount of time to thoroughly check that area" without the advantage of an aerial view.
Thermal imaging capabilities can assist with tasks such as locating a missing person who might be inside a building.
Nacke said the Hannibal Police Department and other agencies are facing staffing shortages, and equipment like this can provide a valuable boost when officers respond to various situations.
Crime scene documentation techniques have benefitted greatly. Aerial photos can give prosecution and juries a more comprehensive view of the scene and more accurate documentation of where evidence is located.
Nacke also serves as director of the Marion County Emergency Management, working in partnership with Fire Chief Ryan Neisen and Director of Central Services Andy Dorian.
A drone can be used to inspect the floodwall, look at river levels and survey damage in a safer way in the event of a disaster.
For firefighters, an unmanned aerial system can provide a way to assess the presence of hazardous materials to minimize exposure risks and survey surrounding buildings and monitor personnel during a large fire. Additionally, the drone could help spot risks such as a roof that is on the verge of collapse.
In the past, larger metropolitan law enforcement agencies were more likely to have capabilities to conduct aerial operations using planes or helicopters that cost millions of dollars, Nacke explained. With new technological advances, drones provide a way for smaller departments to take on similar missions from an aerial vantage point at a fraction of the cost — often in a less intrusive way and with a response time of about 15-20 minutes.
In the event of a barricaded subject or a hostage situation, the drone could send images to a TV to assist with employing tactics to help keep everyone safe. Nacke said public safety officials continue to find new uses for drones every day.
"Our people are our most valuable commodity — our officers. I don't want to stick our people in harm's way — whether that's in a house where there's someone with a gun or a hazardous material situation or a fire — we want to keep our people safe," Nacke said. "So, if we can utilize a piece of equipment to get us closer and get a better vantage on it, we're going to do it. If worse comes to worse, we can buy a new drone. I can't replace people; I can't replace our team."
The Tri-Township Fire Department in Quincy, Ill. utilizes a drone just like what Hannibal Police Department is seeking. Tri-Township Fire Department personnel have visited Hannibal on several occasions to provide mentorship and opportunities to take photos and become familiar with the technology.
"They've been a very big help. By doing that, we get a chance to see the limitations on certain things. We know, 'hey maybe this won't work as well as that for whatever application' — so we don't have an unrealistic expectation of what we're going to have when we get it," Nacke said.
Nacke anticipates concluding the bidding process by late March, with an expected cost of just under $20,000. The next step would be to present the proposal to the Hannibal City Council for approval. If supply chain situations don't pose a burden, it could be possible to deploy the drone by summertime.
The drone would always be operated by certified pilots, and Nacke stressed that it would be used to assist when needed for the area on a case-by-case basis. He said law enforcement and emergency agencies have been sharing resources and assisting one another whenever possible.
"The drone gives us more options than we had before. Previously, if we're dealing with some type of emergency, we might conventionally have one way to check on a vehicle or a person if they're trapped in a certain area. This will give us another avenue to help us to get to them, to assess the situation and keep our people safe in the same process," Nacke said. "I'm excited to see how we can utilize this in the public safety arena to really increase our capabilities and help people in our community."
