Plans for sophisticated drone receive boost from Green America Recycling donation

The Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire Department are moving closer to fulfilling a long-term plan to purchase a sophisticated drone for response to crimes, emergencies and opportunities to enhance safety throughout the region. Green America Recycling provided a $9,500 donation toward the project. Pictured from left, Fire Chief Ryan Neisen and Police Chief Jacob Nacke receive the donation from Continental Cement and Green America Recycling representatives Jason Hoffman, Tim Noud, Matt Nelson, MaKayla Robbins and Josh Moss.

HANNIBAL — A new drone could be in the skies as early as this summer, providing the Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire Department with a new vantage point and safer methods for a wide variety of situations, explained Hannibal Police Chief Jacob Nacke.

Nacke said plans for an unmanned aerial system — through the certified operation of a sophisticated drone — have been discussed for several years. The Hannibal Police Department and Hannibal Fire Department could conduct operations throughout the region, assessing different situations from a new vantage point while keeping team members safe. A donation from Green America Recycling provided financial support to allow the Hannibal Police Department to move closer to that goal. 

