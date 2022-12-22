HANNIBAL — Plans are in the works to transfer Hannibal Regional Airport and Lakeside Technology Park to the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority and Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC), creating new possibilities for regional growth such as increased revenue and potential new jobs.

Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the HREDC, explained that Hannibal Regional Airport has been losing money, but the planned transfer of the airport to the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority will help reverse that trend and bring potential for new revenue streams and expansion into a regional hub. The transfer is closely connected to a similar plan for Lakeside Technology Park, with the goal of helping to market that site and attract new businesses to the region.

