HANNIBAL — Plans are in the works to transfer Hannibal Regional Airport and Lakeside Technology Park to the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority and Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC), creating new possibilities for regional growth such as increased revenue and potential new jobs.
Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the HREDC, explained that Hannibal Regional Airport has been losing money, but the planned transfer of the airport to the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority will help reverse that trend and bring potential for new revenue streams and expansion into a regional hub. The transfer is closely connected to a similar plan for Lakeside Technology Park, with the goal of helping to market that site and attract new businesses to the region.
Mayor Pro Tem Mike Dobson explained the plans were brought forth by Mehaffy. He said the future plans for both sites would allow them to grow by building on the HREDC's areas of expertise.
"It made good sense, because the city doesn't really have staff to be able to handle the airport," Dobson said, pointing out how the HREDC has a regional focus in its operations. "It kind of makes sense, because we're trying to regionalize things, and the airport kind of fit in."
The process is currently in the stages of review by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Mehaffy noted this would be the first time an airport in Missouri was transferred to a port authority.
When the FAA and MoDOT have examined various aspects of the proposed transfer, the long-term goals are expected to bring many benefits to the city and local taxpayers.
Plans to extend the runway would allow larger airplanes to use the facility, along with the ability to accommodate more incoming and outgoing flights during inclement weather and evening hours. Many area business representatives already use the airport, Mehaffy said, and a runway expansion could allow officials from larger businesses to arrive and depart.
"I think the airport's a really important economic development tool. I know sometimes, a lot of people don't recognize that or realize that," he said, explaining that officials from the corporate offices for local businesses, sales employees, customers and vendors are among those regularly utilize Hannibal Regional Airport.
Mehaffy said the importance of the airport extends into the county and surrounding communities. He noted there is a strong interest throughout the Tri-State region from people looking for hangar space to house their planes. Providing these services and potentially bringing back flight instruction programs could generate increased revenue.
Mehaffy said the future trajectory for Lakeside Technology Park and Hannibal Regional Airport goes beyond opportunities for new revenue sources and attracting new businesses and new jobs to the community. He looks forward to future collaborations with the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau to further promote tourism to Hannibal.
He pointed out Hannibal's rich history and abundance of activities sets it apart from communities of similar size. Mark Twain Lake offers a unique blend of recreational opportunities nearby, and growth for the airport could encourage even more people to fly in for a visit. Mehaffy said the airport has a courtesy car, and rental car companies can easily arrange to have transportation ready for visitors who fly in.
"I think there are some real opportunities to grow the airport, which will be really important to the entire area," Mehaffy said. "We've got a lot of a lot of industrial employers — other large employers, not only in Hannibal, but in Palmyra, New London, Monroe City — so I think it will be helpful to everyone."
The HREDC and Marion-Ralls Port Authority can leverage established connections with employers and site selection consultants to exercise their specialty — marketing the strengths of the airport, technological park and the community.
The transfer goes hand-in-hand with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) established between the HREDC and the Hannibal Board of Public Works (HBPW) for the nearby Lakeside Technology Park.
Dobson agreed how the two transition plans work together. HBPW's MOU is a logical next step, he said, because "the city's not out to be able to really advertise and show those properties, whereas the HREDC — that's their mission".
Mehaffy said HBPW has made numerous infrastructure investments to Lakeside Technological Park so far, citing construction on Lakeside Drive, which runs in between MiMi's Coffee Shop and Sleep Inn. The road construction was the result of a state grant that provided 80 percent of the cost, with HBPW contributing a 20 percent match.
Once the HREDC and the Marion-Ralls Regional Port Authority assume control of Hannibal Regional Airport and Lakeside Technological Park, Mehaffy expects more growth opportunities through grants and the ability to provide match payments for future infrastructure expansion at both sites. As new businesses move into the park, HREDC will be able to reimburse HBPW for past investments through the sale of tracts of land.
Dobson and fellow city officials spoke with HREDC Board President Hal Benedict about future direction for the plans. Mehaffy will be departing at the end of the year, but Dobson stated he and others involved in the discussion were optimistic about the potential for future growth.
As part of the Letter of Intent for the airport transfer, the city would provide an annual investment fee of $50,000 for the next five years once the purchase agreement is finalized. Dobson explained HREDC will take many of the responsibilities previously shouldered by the city.
"The HREDC are marketing people. Our hopes are that, along with the Lakeside Technological Park and the airport, we'll continue to be recognized more as a regional destination," he said.
Mehaffy said working with the FAA and MoDOT could span "a number of months" for the planned airport transfer. He expressed his enthusiasm about what the future holds for expanding Hannibal Regional Airport and Lakeside Technological Park.
"It will be great to see it move forward," he said.
