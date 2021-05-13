HANNIBAL — Plans continue to be developed that would see a roughly one-acre plat of land at Hannibal Regional Airport converted into a prairie area that features native vegetation.
During a recent meeting of the Hannibal Park Board, Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, reported having talked with representatives of two of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department's prairie restoration project partners, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Master Naturalists.
Among the preliminary plans is for a controlled burn to occur in the designated prairie area some time this fall. The burn area will then have the seeds of native plants scattered across it.
The controlled burn and seeding by the Master Naturalists are just initial steps regarding what is ultimately planned for the site.
"What we want to do is create an interpretive nature area," Dorian said. "Eventually we might have a little shelter and some storyboards that talk about migratory birds, pollinators and those types of things."
It is hoped that in time the prairie area will attract members of the general public who are interested in native vegetation.
DNR and the Master Naturalists would like in the future to have that be a collection site for other people. If you want to start seeds in your backyard you can go and collect seeds out there," Dorian said.
The planned site of the prairie area is just east of the airport terminal. Dorian said having the terminal so close to the native vegetation will be handy.
"What is really neat is that we are using the terminal now for nature education classes," he said. "We will be able to utilize that (terminal) and the outdoor space. It is going to be another cool feature."
According to Dorian, the airport project may be one of several undertaken by the Master Naturalists.
"They would like to do seven prairies a year and that is not just Hannibal, but in areas like at Mark Twain Lake and other places," he said.