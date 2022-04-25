STAFF REPORT
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Public Service Commission has directed the North American Numbering Plan Administrator to proceed with an overlay plan to alleviate the exhaustion of available telephone numbers in the 573 area code.
NANPA notified the PSC Staff of the need for relief in the 573 area code. In a Feb. 25 letter, NANPA explained the 573 area code will exhaust its available supply of numbers during the first quarter of 2025.
NANPA is required to begin telephone number relief 36 months before telephone numbers are exhausted.
In general, telephone number relief can be accomplished through an overlay or a geographic split. An overlay plan introduces a new area code within the entire area code, so that multiple area codes are assigned to the same area. An overlay plan does not require any customers to change telephone numbers, but it does require ten-digit dialing on all local calls.
A geographic split attempts to preserve seven-digit local dialing by dividing an area code into two different regions. This would require some customers to change their telephone numbers to reflect the new area code.
The PSC Staff recommended the Commission approve an overlay plan for the 573 area code and direct NANPA to implement an overlay plan without exploring a geographic split option.
“As suggested by Staff, the Commission finds that the overlay of a new area code within the existing 573 geographic area is more efficient and will be less disruptive to customers than would be a geographic split of that area,” according to the PSC. “The Commission will direct NANPA to proceed with the development of an overlay option.”
