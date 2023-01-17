'Place a bet' on your favorite chili Jan. 28

HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be filled with distinct aromas from homemade chili when the 39th Annual Hannibal Jaycees Chili Cookoff returns with a casino theme on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Hannibal Jaycees Second Vice President Claudia Hollister is excited about this year's event and the unique theme. Competitors have shown strong interest already through the registration process, and the event traditionally attracts a large crowd.
Proceeds from the Chili Cookoff will go back to the Hannibal Jaycees to support local events and outreach projects throughout the year.
"It's a really great idea to give to the Jaycees so we can give back to the community and continue with all the events that we put on throughout the year," Hollister said.
Hollister said Jaycees members are planning games with a casino flair, and popular activities like the Beer Olympics are set to return. The casino theme will "bring Vegas to the Midwest" with an ambiance set off by special decorations throughout the building.
Everyone is invited to dress like poker players, card dealers and other figures associated with the casino theme. Hollister is excited to see people exercise their creativity in their outfits and the decorations they select for their booths.
"I'm quite curious to see how everyone will dress up this year with it being the casino theme. I'm looking forward to seeing what everyone's ideas are for their booths," she said.
The best-decorated booth will receive an award, and judging will be conducted in several categories for the best chili varieties in the competition.
Event sponsor Golden Eagle Distributing will have beverages available for purchase. Several other food vendors are expected to be on hand to sell their specialties as well.
Doors will open at 11 a.m., and the event is open to visitors and competitors 21 years of age and older. The $5 admission fee includes tasting of all the chili that vendors will prepare.
Hollister said the tradition is something special for everyone involved, and fellow Jaycees members are looking forward to the opportunity to invite community members together to have a good time.
"We love putting on these events for the community, because it brings us so much joy for the community to come out, socialize with friends, have good food and have a good time — because these last couple years have been so hard on everyone, and I think everyone just needs a good time," she said, expressing how she feels the casino theme will encourage camaraderie in a fun atmosphere. "As Jaycees, we're proud and excited to do this for everyone. Seeing everyone so happy makes us feel good, because it makes us feel like we're doing the job right to give back to the community and to make the community just have a great time."
