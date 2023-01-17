'Place a bet' on your favorite chili Jan. 28

This scene from a previous Hannibal Jaycees Chili Cookoff shows the large crowd the traditional event draws. The 39th Annual Chili Cookoff begins with doors opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. The event features a casino theme and is open to teams and guests 21 years of age and older. A $5 admission includes tasting of all of the different varieties of chili from participating teams. 

HANNIBAL — The Admiral Coontz Recreation Center will be filled with distinct aromas from homemade chili when the 39th Annual Hannibal Jaycees Chili Cookoff returns with a casino theme on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Hannibal Jaycees Second Vice President Claudia Hollister is excited about this year's event and the unique theme. Competitors have shown strong interest already through the registration process, and the event traditionally attracts a large crowd.

