HANNIBAL — The Hannibal School District congratulates the Hannibal football team on winning the district championship over the Jefferson City Jays on Friday night, with a final score 47-0.
The Pirates will host the West Plains Zizzers at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
All tickets for Friday’s quarterfinal football game must be purchased online through MSHSAA, at a cost of $7 per person. Tickets are available for purchase by visiting https://www.mshsaa.org/CMSPages/Tickets.aspx.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.