Pirates embark on journey to success

HANNIBAL — Students charted their paths to success on Wednesday during the Pirates Navigating Their Futures Conference, featuring keynote speaker Ryan Jude Tanner and breakout sessions throughout the day focused on a variety of topics.
Dr. Meghan Karr, assistant superintendent with the Hannibal School District, said the concept for the event began two years ago, when members of the Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success and officials from the school district recognized the need to provide students with life skills and local resources related to their futures. Breakout sessions included about 55 presenters sharing knowledge in areas such as mental health awareness, financial responsibility and physical health and wellness. Tanner is a Tony Award Winner and a Quincy High School graduate who shared his story of achieving success through difficult odds.
“High school is tough, particularly in the COVID world,” Tanner said. “The hurdles in education, not just for students but also educators, are robust and require careful calculation to clear. My hope in talking with students and teachers at Hannibal is to illustrate what can happen when communities come together. I have an obligation to kick down doors so future generations might have a better shot at success. Teachers, neighbors, and strangers went above and beyond to help me succeed and clear obstacles I didn’t even know existed.”
Tanner talked with students about the support he received as he worked toward his dreams.
“I would not be where I am today without so many wonderful people guiding and supporting me, both emotionally and financially. My father and his siblings all graduated from Hannibal High School, so this certainly feels like a full circle moment. I want young people to know that big dreams make a difference, but life will also require tremendous tenacity and good old-fashioned common sense to lead a healthy, happy life in the 21st century. My father was murdered when I was twelve and my mother when I was twenty-six. Both led hard lives. I plan to speak to those challenges and hopefully show that even though so much of our existence is determined by our zip code, after that, each of us are defined by choices.”
Karr said Tanner’s determination was on full display during the emotional presentation.
“It really resonated with me when Ryan pulled out his college applications and shared rejection letter after rejection letter. He spoke to his perseverance and although he was knocked down repeatedly, he never gave up and was able to meet and exceed his goals,” she said.
Students and staff members alike gave high praise for the program, and Karr said the connections and relationships formed during the breakout sessions make a big impact for the students.
“Our students now have a foot in the door and a resource to support them with a variety of needs and services within our community,” Karr said.
She was grateful for Tanner’s presentation and for the level of community support which made the conference possible.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for our students to get a leg up in our community, It allows them to make connections and enter adulthood ready to be contributing members of our community,” Karr said.