Pinwheel garden reflects team approach to preventing child abuse

HANNIBAL — Dozens of pinwheels spinning in the breeze along Grand Avenue served as a powerful symbol of the efforts to prevent child abuse.
Friday marked the sixth annual pinwheel ceremony led by the Court Appointed Special Advocate program at Douglass Community Services.
Rebecca Morrell, lead CASA volunteer coordinator, greeted the group of more than two dozen people representing organizations including Department of Social Services (DSS) Children’s Division, The Child Advocacy Center, Embrace Children & Families, CASA, Coyote Hill and Foster AdoptConnect and Douglass Community Services.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The Children’s Division announced the theme for 2022 is “Thriving Children & Families: Prevention With Purpose.”
Morrell stressed how crucial the teamwork is in children’s lives.
“Each of us advocate for children differently, but we all come together because we are committed to addressing the issues of child abuse in our area. We can’t do it alone; it takes all of us,” she said. “These pinwheels represent hope for child abuse victims as they come of the darkest moments of their lives and it represents a brighter future for these children — one that is bright and full of life.”
During Fiscal Year 2021, the Children’s Division received 54,515 reports of suspected child abuse or neglect. Those reports resulted in contact with families to ensure the wellbeing of children and to assess the family’s needs for service or support.
“Members of the community play a vital role in helping our agency keep Missouri’s children safe,” Darrell Missey, Children’s Division director, said in a release. “A call of concern to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is often the first time the Children’s Division learns of any potential risks or struggles for a family. It is important to remember that anyone can make that call and help us strengthen families and ultimately ensure children are living safely in their home.”
CASA Volunteer Supervisor Erin Sneed expressed how the sparkling blue pinwheels symbolized the solidarity among everyone working to make a difference in children’s lives.
“It makes your heart feel good that this many people in the community would come together for this type of cause, and that it shows the support that we really do have through all the different agencies throughout the city of Hannibal and Marion County,” she said.
Sneed said the pinwheel garden provides a symbol of all of the children who are supported by the various agencies throughout the Tenth Judicial Circuit, which includes Marion, Monroe and Ralls counties.
One of the agencies working on behalf of children in the area is Coyote Hill, which began October 2021 in Hannibal. Brittany McCaskey, Hannibal area coordinator with Coyote Hill, explained how the organization licenses new foster homes in the Tenth Circuit.
Once they receive their license, a family advocate provides support for members of the foster family. Coyote Hill representatives “walk the ups and downs of their journey with them,” McCaskey said.
Coyote Hill works together with Embrace Children & Families and Foster AdoptConnect, which each have clothing closets. Brittany Sawyer, foster care liaison with Clarity Healthcare, provides support with doctor’s appointments and other health needs for each foster child.
Coyote Hill is preparing for a convention called “Hope for the Journey.” More than 100 people from Missouri and Illinois who care for children who have experienced trauma are coming to the event from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Crossing Church, 425 Broadway.
Coyote Hill provides each foster family with a sensory kit, which includes a a weighted blanket or sound machine. Also, each foster child who comes into a Coyote Hill home receives a welcome basket with hygiene products and their own water bottle inside a laundry basket. The children can take those items with them if they go home or to another home placement.
McCaskey emphasized how Coyote Hill works to ensure there are more foster homes —and more experienced foster homes — “to love kids well.”
“We really want to provide additional support to the foster families because anywhere between 30 and 50% of foster families quit within their first year,” she said.
Coyote Hill is celebrating the May milestone of licensing 100 foster homes since January 2020. The event will include celebration boxes and gifts for foster homes, including some in Hannibal, New London and Palmyra.
McCaskey said she communicates regularly with Morrell at CASA. They created a Tenth Circuit Foster Care Coalition which will meet in a couple weeks to discuss services and ways local agencies can work together.
“We want to love and support each other, and work together as much as possible, because it’s a common goal,” she said.
Morell CASA volunteers are always welcome. More information about the program is available by calling 573-221-3892.
The DSS hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If someone suspects a child is being abused or neglected, they are urged to call 800-392-3738.
