Pike County man part of 1861 national reconciliation effort

BOWLING GREEN, Mo, — A man from Pike County Missouri joined the national effort to prevent civil war 160 years ago Feb. 4.
Bowling Green newspaper editor, lawyer and judge Aylett Hawes Buckner was one of 131 delegates to the 1861 Peace Convention in Washington, D.C. The meetings began on Feb. 4 and lasted almost a month.
It was remarkable that such a gathering occurred at all, because the country was in chaos. Seven states had already seceded over slavery and states’ rights, with four more to follow shortly.
Political leaders — including incoming President Abraham Lincoln — doubted if the convention would do any good. There were also questions about the constitutionality of having unelected people dictate national policy.
Delegates spent almost three weeks wrangling over proposals, most of which in some manner would have allowed slavery to continue.
Buckner and the other four members of the Missouri delegation voted against seven suggestions adopted by the convention. Congress rejected all of the ideas. Less than two months later, the Confederates fired upon Fort Sumter and the war began.
Buckner returned to Missouri and later was elected a Congressman. He died at Mexico, Mo. in 1894 at age 76.