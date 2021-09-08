BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Mark and Patricia McCloskey will join Gov. Mike Parson, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Eric Schmitt as featured speakers during the Lincoln Day Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Pike County Fairgrounds outside of Bowling Green, Mo.
The Pike County Republicans host the annual dinner, and president Kathy Gamm said the lineup of speakers could draw a standing room only crowd for 2021. She anticipates some visitors may wish to come to hear the speakers without eating, and she has been busy estimating attendance to ensure enough food is prepared. Parson, Ashcroft, Schmitt and McCloskey will each speak to the crowd for about 10 minutes.
“Our little town of Bowling Green doesn’t get much recognition. People all go to the big towns — the higher up, the Governor, and all that — so I’m excited about having all these here,” Gamm said. “It was great to have the McCloskeys at the fair. Everybody enjoyed it. People were coming up to them and talking to them, and I hope that it’s going to be like that Sept. 30 also.”
Mark McCloskey is running for the U.S. Senate seat which will be vacated by Roy Blunt when he retires. In July 2020, the couple defended their suburban St. Louis home with firearms during Black Lives Matter protests. The case drew national attention, and Parson pardoned the couple after they pleaded guilty and gave up guns involved in the incident.
Gamm is looking forward to the gathering and hearing what each person has to say. She and her husband, Chris, attended political events for years. When he was elected Pike County Presiding Commissioner seven years ago, she “became more involved in the political scene.”
Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and are available by calling Gamm at 573-470-0085.