STAFF REPORT
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the crash occurred at 4:30 p.m. on Route W at North Water Street.
A 2007 Kawasaki Ninja 500 was being driven southbound on Route W by 29-year-old Vincent A. Burton of Louisiana. When Burton failed to negotiate a curve the motorcycle traveled off the road and overturned.
Burton, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis.