LOUISIANA, Mo. — A St. Louis area man suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 4:05 p.m., April 12, on MO 79, south of Route D.
A 1998 Toyota Camry was being driven north by 21-year-old Christopher M. Fleming of O’Fallon. According to the accident report, the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. When the driver overcorrected the car struck an embankment.
Fleming, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.