LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Bowling Green man suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 4:12 p.m., July 24, on MO 79 north of County Road 135.
A 2013 Harley-Davidson was being driven southbound by 59-year-old John R. Shaw of Bowling Green.
According to the accident report the motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road where it went down an embankment and struck a ditch. The vehicle continued down the embankment where it struck the ditch a second time. Following the second impact the motorcycle overturned, ejecting the driver.
Shaw, who was wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.