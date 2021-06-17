BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — An Elsberry teen-ager suffered moderate injuries Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle collision in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 6:42 a.m., June 16, on Highway 161 at County Road 324.
A 2020 Chevrolet Blazer was being driven south by 49-year-old Tosha L. Mudd of Elsberry while a 2019 Ford F 250, operated by a 17-year-old male from Curryville, was southbound.
According to the injury report, the Chevrolet was following the Ford. When the Ford slowed to make a left turn the Chevrolet attempted to pass the Ford. The Ford struck the Chevrolet in the passenger side, causing the Chevrolet to travel off the right side of the road where it overturned.
Injured was a passenger in the Chevrolet, a 16-year-old juvenile female from Elsberry, who was wearing a safety device when the accident occurred.
The injured teen was flown to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.