BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 11:50 p.m., Dec. 21, on northbound U.S. 61 at Route RA.
Involved in the mishap was a 2020 Toyota Sienna driven by 52-year-old Daniel R. Klingele of Quincy, Ill.
According to the accident report, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck several trees and a rock embankment.
Klingele, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Pike County EMS.
