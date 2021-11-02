BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Two people were injured Monday night in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 9:45 p.m., Nov. 1, on westbound U.S. 54 at MO 154.
Involved in the mishap was a 1997 Chevrolet S10 that was being driven by 57-year-old Kathleen S. Mansfield of Maryland Heights.
According to the accident report when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve it left the roadway where it struck a sign and a ditch before overturning.
Mansfield, who was wearing a safety device, suffered moderate injuries.
Also injured was a passenger, 31-year-old Jesse S. Dwyer of Maryland Heights. Dwyer, who was not wearing a safety device, sustained minor injuries.
Both Mansfield and Dwyer were transported to Columbia University Hospital by Pike County Memorial Hospital EMS.
