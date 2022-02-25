BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Pike County crash Thursday afternoon left three people with moderate injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 5:10 p.m. on U.S. 61, south of U.S. 54.
Involved in the mishap was a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 26-year-old Huwemona E. Griffin of Perry.
According to the accident report, the vehicle was traveling south on U.S. 61 when the driver lost control on the slick roadway. The pickup traveled off the right side of the highway where it overturned down an embankment.
Three occupants were injured, a 6-year-old female from Perry, a 7-year-old male from Perry and 27-year-old Zera E. Meyer of Perry. None of the injured were wearing a safety device.
The juvenile female was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Ralls County ambulance. The juvenile male was transported to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital by Pike County Memorial Hospital ambulance. Meyer was taken to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis by Pike County Memorial Hospital ambulance.