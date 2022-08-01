BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Three people were injured, two seriously, Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Pike County.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 3:34 pm
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Three people were injured, two seriously, Friday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m., July 29, on U.S. 54 at County Road 291.
Involved in the mishap was a 1995 Kenworth truck driven by 60-year-old Daniel R. Smith of Russellville, a 2007 Ford F150 operated by 25-year-old Harrison C. Turner of Louisiana and a 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by 27-year-old Clint O. Darnell of Bowling Green.
According to the incident report the westbound Ford and Chevrolet were slowing for traffic ahead when the westbound Kenworth struck the rear of the Ford, causing the Ford to strike the Chevrolet. The impact caused the Ford to overturn and come to rest on its top.
Turner, who was not wearing a safety device, suffered serious injuries.
Also left with serious injuries was a passenger in the Kenworth, A. Devin Bryant of Clarksville, who was wearing a safety device.
Sustaining minor injuries was Darnell, who was wearing a safety device.
Turner and Bryant were transported to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital West by Pike County ambulance. Darnell was taken by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
