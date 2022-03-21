STAFF REPORT
LOUISIANA, Mo. — An Illinois man suffered minor injuries Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 11:10 a.m., March 20, on MO 79, south of County Road 210.
Involved in the mishap was in 2016 Kawasaki ZR 800 driven by 27-year-old Ryan S. Sebranek of Belleville, Ill.
According to the accident report, the driver lost control of the vehicle which traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Sebranek, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis by Lincoln County EMS.
