LOUISIANA, Mo. — One driver was left with minor injuries following a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 4:43 p.m., Sept. 27, on U.S. 54 at West Cherry Street.
Involved in the crash were a 2014 Dodge Durango driven by 26-year-old Shelbie L. Splain of Curryville and a 2014 Volkswagen {span}Touareg{/span} operated by 39-year-old Jama N. Mix of Vandalia. Both vehicles were westbound.
According to the accident report the Dodge had slowed to make a right turn off of U.S. 54. The driver of the Volkswagen failed to see the Dodge slow and struck it in the rear. The Dodge traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a stop sign, utility pole and a house.
Splain, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by Pike County ambulance to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.