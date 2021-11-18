CURRYVILLE, Mo. — A Curryville man suffered minor injuries Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 3:25 p.m., Nov. 17, on westbound U.S. 54, east of Curryville.
Involved in the mishap was a 2000 Peterbilt 379 driven by 51-year-old Russell H. Preston of Griggsville, Ill., and a 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 58-year-old Thomas J. Finnegan of Curryville.
According to the accident report the vehicles were traveling on U.S. 54 when Finnegan applied the brakes and the rear of the Chevrolet was struck by the Peterbilt.
Finnegan, who was wearing a safety device, was transported to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana by Pike County ambulance.
