LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Curryville woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 11:30 a.m., July 13, on U.S. 54, east of Pike 277.
Involved in the mishap was a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 24-year-old Faith R. Harrison of Curryville.
According to the incident report suspected vehicle malfunctions caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and overturn.
Harrison, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.