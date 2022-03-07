LOUISIANA, Mo. — One driver was seriously injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision occurred at 3:18 p.m. on Mo. 79 at County Road 245.
Involved in the crash was a 2017 Husqvarna TC 50 driven by 19-year-old Shane J. McLaughin of Blue Springs and a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt operated by 20-year-old Jonathan D. Bryant of Clarksville.
According to the accident report the Husqvarna was eastbound on County Road 245 while the Chevrolet was northbound on Mo. 79. The collision occurred when the Husqvarna turned onto Mo. 79 directly into the path of the Chevrolet.
McLaughin, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.