LOUISIANA, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash left one driver with serious injuries Monday afternoon in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 2:20 p.m., Nov. 8, on MO 79 at Highway H.
Involved in the mishap was a 2014 Chevrolet Cruise driven by 18-year-old Bradley M. Wolfangel of Wentzville and a 2004 Western Star 4900 operated by 70-year-old Charles R. Thornhill of Troy.
According to the accident report the Chevrolet was traveling northbound on MO 79 while the Western Star was traveling southbound on MO 79. The collision occurred when the Chevrolet crossed the center of the road and struck the Western Star head on.
Wolfangel, who was not wearing a safety device, was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
