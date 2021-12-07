LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana teen suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 3:45 p.m., Dec. 6, on northbound MO 79, north of County Road 9118.
Involved in the mishap was a 2017 Arctic Cat driven by a 15-year-old male from Louisiana.
According to the accident report the vehicle was traveling north on MO 79 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and overturned.
The driver, who was wearing a safety device, was transported by Pike County ambulance to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
