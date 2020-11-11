ELSBERRY, Mo. — An Elsberry woman was left with minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 2:55 p.m., Nov. 10, on Mo. 79, south of County Road 219.
A 2004 Toyota Sequoia was being driven north by 24-year-old Olivia R. Brown of Elsberry. According to the accident report, Brown lost control of the vehicle by traveling too fast for conditions. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway where it struck a utility pole.
Brown, who was wearing a safety device, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Lincoln.