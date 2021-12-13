BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Wentzville man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 3:21 p.m., Dec. 12, on southbound U.S. 61, north of Route NN.
Involved in the mishap was a 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring driven by 34-year-old Patrick D. Mullen of Wentzville.
According to the accident report, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver attempted to change from the left lane to the right lane and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a signpost and overturned.
Mullen was transported by Pike County ambulance to SSM Health Saint Joseph West Hospital in Lake St. Louis.
