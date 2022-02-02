LOUISIANA, Mo. — An Eolia man suffered moderate injuries Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred at 2:45 p.m., Feb. 1, on 22100 Highway D.
Involved in the mishap was a 1999 GMC 4 x 4 driven by 38-year-old Jesse J. Ellsworth of Eolia.
According to the accident report the vehicle was northbound on Highway D when the driver failed to navigate a curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of where it struck a culvert.
Ellsworth, who was not wearing a safety device, was transported by a Highway Patrol trooper to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana.
