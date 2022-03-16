LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Tuesday afternoon one-vehicle accident in Pike County left the driver with serious injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the mishap occurred at 5:35 p.m., March 15, on Highway 161, south of County Road 496.
Involved in the crash was a 2004 Harley Road King Classic driven by 48-year-old Jason M. Oderio of Middletown.
According to the accident report, the motorcycle was northbound on MO 161 when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road where it struck a ditch, ejecting the driver.
Oderio was flown to Mercy Hospital Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.