STAFF REPORT
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at 12:22 p.m., Dec. 28, on northbound U.S. 61, south of Pike 300.
Involved in the mishap was a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 20-year-old Jacob L. Moore of Bowling Green.
According to the accident report the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road. When the driver overcorrected the pickup traveled off the right side of the road where it overturned and struck a utility pole.
Moore, who was not wearing a safety device, was taken to SSM Saint Joseph Hospital in Lake St. Louis by Pike County ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.