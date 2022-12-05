HANNIBAL — A free class for anyone interested in learning about pickleball will be Tuesday, Jan. 3, just in time for a Hannibal Parks & Recreation Winter League. “Pickleball 101” will be from 6-8 p.m. in the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Hannibal area pickleball enthusiasts are offering this class to teach people how to play pickleball, which is often called America’s fastest-growing sport.
“It’s a great way for people to learn the basics,” said Jenna McDonald, recreation supervisor at Hannibal Parks & Recreation. “Pickleball is simple to learn and good for all ages and skill levels.”
Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. Tom Batenhorst, Hannibal Park Board president, will lead the class. Information is available by emailing jmcdonald@hannibal-mo.gov or calling 573-221-0154.
A winter pickleball league begins Jan. 17, 2023, for leisure, intermediate and competitive divisions. Registration is available at the Hannibal Parks & Recreation office in City Hall, 320 Broadway or online at www.hannibalparks.org.
The registration deadline is Monday, Jan. 9.
