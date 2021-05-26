HANNIBAL — “Never.”
That was the response of Andy Dorian, the city of Hannibal’s director of central services, when he was recently asked when work on the riverfront would be completed.
“We will always be adding on and doing tweaks,” he continued.
During the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board Dorian reported that Canton Marine and the Mark Twain Riverboat will soon be moving to their permanent docking sites on the riverfront.
“It will be nice to get them where they need to be prior to Memorial Day and get ready for the big boats to come and use the two other docks,” Dorian said.
Moving the Canton Marine and Mark Twain Riverboat docking points will open the door to other infrastructure changes.
“It will allow us to move that gangway that they are using to the marina gas dock so we can finish the electric and get the marina gas back up and running, and finish out that part of the project,” Dorian said, who called moving the gangway and getting the marina’s fuel site functional “basically the completion of the major first phase.” “That is the last of the actual contract with Bleigh (Construction), the finishing of the electric on the gas dock.”
Slated to occur by mid June is the paving of the boat trailer parking lot, the riverfront entrances of Broadway and Center Street, and the road to the boat club.
“We will try and get all that done by July 4,” Dorian said.
Recently completed was the addition of more fencing along the riverfront.