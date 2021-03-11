Pet portraits project set to benefit NEMO Humane Society

HANNIBAL — Hannibal artist Mark Wavering will be putting his talents toward supporting the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, with Thursday marking the first day of the pet portraits fundraiser inspired by his late mother’s love of animals.
Wavering said his mother, Shirley Gandy, always had cats and dogs, and she was quick to rescue an animal in need. He loves animals too, and he was eager for the chance to support the shelter during their time of constructing their new facility on Warren Barrett. He visited the shelter to let them know he would like to create pet portraits to help out.
NEMOHS Board President Elise Blue said volunteer Anita Lewis stepped up to take the project on, creating flyers to distribute to area veterinarians offices, grooming facilities and other locations around town.
The program went online Thursday, with information and examples of portrait packages available by visiting www.2bestiesbiscuits.com. Blue said the fundraiser will continue as long as people want portraits made, and Wavering is donating 50% of the proceeds from each sale to the shelter.
“My mom passed away a couple years ago, and I know she’s looking down from heaven and saying ‘oh you’re finally doing what she loved for me to do more than anything’,” Wavering said. “I feel like I can fulfill her wants by doing this. It’s really in high respect for my mom.”
Wavering said he grew up with his mother taking care of animals throughout his life, and he appreciated any chance to help animals out in the area. He said he knows there are many animal lovers who would like a memorial, along with people who want a special animal portrait but can’t have a pet at home.
Wavering has created and exhibited his charcoal pet portraits over the past couple years. Because charcoal is challenging to maintain, prints will be made with ink, including a framed matte 11x17 portrait for $35, a laminated 11x17 portrait for $25 and a laminated 8.5x11 portrait for $20.
“Being around animals brings me a lot of inspiration,” Wavering said. “I like drawing animals. As compared to doing people, animals don’t complain that their nose isn’t right, so a lot of pictures pass.”
Blue said the creative fundraiser will make an impact in many ways.
“I just think it’s amazing how the community steps up and brings us ideas of different, and unusual and fun ways to raise money for the Northeast Missouri Humane Society that will benefit the shelter and/or the donator,” Blue said. “It’s awesome to get a memory of your pet, but it’s also awesome that they’re helping the Humane Society.”
More information is available by calling 573-541-5173 and leaving a message.