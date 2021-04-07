Pet clothing drive to benefit NEMO Humane Society

HANNIBAL — The extreme cold in February brought to light how some pets in the area needed warm clothing, and a new pet clothing drive will help provide that comfort and benefit the Northeast Missouri Humane Society.
Douglass Community Services Chief Development Officer Stacey Nicholas said community members teamed up to see how to address the need following the bitter cold snap. The Northeast Missouri Humane Society will receive donated clothing — which will be cleaned and repaired as needed. The clothing will then be available along with the pet food pantry and when people come to the shelter to adopt a pet. In Hannibal, people can bring donations to Groomingdale’s Pet Boutique at 301 N. Third St.
Inside Groomingdale’s, there were already several items in the wooden drop off box. Sometimes, the staff will groom a dog or cat free of charge to aid in them finding their forever home. Owner Dale Peeters said she enjoys the chance to support the NEMO Humane Society.
“I’m always happy to help in any way and get involved with anything that happens with Northeast Missouri Humane Society,” she said. “I’m always there if they need me.”
People can also reach out to Nicholas by email at nicholasstacey352@gmail.com, and the Quincy Kennel Club will be accepting pet clothing donations as well.
The drive will continue through May 1. Nicholas stressed everyone involved in the drive wants to bring warmth to all animals in need.
“Sometimes people think we only care about preservation-bred, purebred dogs. We care about all animals and all dogs,” Nicholas said, noting the drive is an ideal way opportunity to provide compassion. “If they have extra dog coats or dog sweaters that they’re not using any more, they can donate them, and they will go to a pet that really needs them.”