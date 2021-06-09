PERRY, Mo. — Elizabeth Trower, of Perry, Mo., a senior at Mark Twain Senior High School, is one of four students in Missouri to win the 25th annual Project 21 Scholarship competition sponsored by the Missouri Gaming Association, the professional organization representing casino operators in Missouri.
Trower will receive a $1,500 scholarship towards tuition at the University of Missouri, where she plans to major in Journalism.
Trower created a video titled “Public Service Announcement – Underage Gambling” that focuses on the harmful situations that underage gambling can expose to our youth.
“I didn’t realize that when we are introduced to games at home, such as playing poker at a young age, that it could impact kids to want to gamble when they are young. I think it’s important that schools and parents are educated to look for warning signs in behaviors of students that could indicate a gambling problem,” Trower said.
The Project 21 Scholarship was developed to educate young people about the issues and dangers of underage gambling. In Missouri, it’s illegal for persons under the age of 21 to gamble in a casino. The competition is open to all Missouri high school seniors planning to attend an institution of higher education in the United States within four years of graduation.
The students were asked to create an essay/article, poster or video aimed at educating their peers about the illegality and dangers of underage gambling. The entries were published or viewed in the students’ high schools in January or February to help educate other students.
The Missouri Gaming Association awards one $2,500 scholarship and three $1,500 scholarships, jointly issued to the winners and the accredited institutions of higher education they select.
“The Missouri casino industry is dedicated to education in our state, both through the education funding from gaming tax revenues and through awareness efforts like Project 21,” said Mike Winter, executive director of the Missouri Gaming Association. “Young people are influenced mostly by what they hear from their peers, so Project 21 encourages students to learn about the issues of underage gambling and to share that information with their classmates.”