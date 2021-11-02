STAFF REPORT
PERRY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced firewood cutting for personal use will be allowed by permit on designated areas of Mark Twain Lake.
The cutting period began Monday and continues through Friday, Feb. 25.
USACE personnel remind visitors to please be aware that firewood cutting areas may close for short durations during this period to accommodate hunting seasons, inclement weather and ground conditions.
Areas available for firewood cutting are as follows: Frank Russell Recreation Area Campground, Ray Behrens Recreation Area Campground, Briscoe Group Campground and Spalding Recreation Area. Additional firewood cutting areas in recreation areas and hunter/fisherman access areas will become available throughout the cutting period depending on demand, weather conditions and ground conditions. An area’s status is available by checking the Mark Twain Lake Facebook page or future news releases.
The fee for a firewood permit is $10. Permits must be obtained by going to the M.W. Boudreaux Visitor Center at 21629 Hwy J, Perry, Mo. 63462 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Credit card or debit card are the only forms of payment accepted. Firewood cutting for commercial use or resale is prohibited. More information is available by contacting the Mark Twain Lake Project Office at 20642 Highway J, Monroe City, Mo. 63456 or by telephone at 573-735-4097.
