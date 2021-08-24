HANNIBAL — A one-of-a-kind magic experience for all ages is arriving at Bluff City Theater Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, when Jason Hudy brings his Mesmerizing Magic show to Hannibal.
Joe Anderson, Bluff City Theater executive director, talked about how fortunate they were for Hudy to perform this week. A previously-planned Broadway cabaret performance couldn’t move forward because one of the actors got a role in a TV series. During the search for a new performance, Anderson found out Hudy would be in the area and he reached out to see if he would come to America’s Hometown.
“We are extremely fortunate to get him. If you look at his videos online, he does huge, 1,000-seat theater shows. But he has a small show he is customizing for our space,” Anderson said, noting there is no backstage area or ability for Hudy to drop down from the stage in the 90-seat theater. “We’re going to get a much more intimate, personal show with a lot of the magic tricks — but it’s much more focused on the audience and getting the audience engaged.”
Hudy often performs to very large audiences, and Anderson said he is going to use the projection system in some way. Anderson is eager to see how the performance is tailored for the smaller setting, and he can attest to how mind-boggling it is to see Hudy make rings spin in thin air.
Hudy described Mesmerizing Magic as a mixture of magic, humor, dancing girls and other aspects during a Monday radio interview.
“He specifically is gearing this toward the family audience as well. He loves to work with the kids,” Anderson said. “And we’re hoping to have a lot of kids in the audience, because I know he is going to be bringing them up on stage and getting them engaged in the magic acts as well.”
Some magicians don’t work with children, but Hudy makes sure to get young audience members actively involved in his illusions. He had an interesting thing to say about the maxim regarding magicians not working with animals or children.
“He said, ‘No, the beautiful thing about kids with magic is that they actually believe it, I think’,” Anderson said. “And then as they age, he said it’s interesting how you get different reactions — the young kids totally believe it, the older kids are a little more skeptical — the real joy is in their expressions as he’s doing things. He loves to work with kids, and that’s one of the reasons we decided to bring him in.”
Anderson said Bluff City hadn’t presented a lot of family-oriented shows yet, and this performance will be the tenth of 11 shows for the season. And he said Hudy’s easy-going, friendly personality will shine through in the performance.
“He is incredibly charming. I think audiences are going to just love him as a person,” Anderson said. “Every interaction we’ve had with him so far, he’s just been wonderful to work with.”
Anderson said there are 270 tickets available, and he expects them to sell out for the Wednesday, Friday and Saturday shows. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m. at Bluff City Theater, 212 Broadway.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children, with subscription holders receiving free admission. Tickets are available for pre-order by calling 573-719-3226.