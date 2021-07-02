Peregrine Falcon project continues to make positive impact

HANNIBAL — A family of Peregrine Falcons currently living beneath the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge has a team of allies working tirelessly to ensure their safety and assist them in getting to a safe nesting spot.
Mark Twain Bridge Peregrine Falcon Project Manager Gloria Straube has been observing a family of Peregrine Falcons living under the Mark Twain Memorial Bridge for more than two years. Peregrine Falcons are the fastest species in the world, and Straube has witnessed them hunting in dim light, with a diet made up mostly of nocturnal birds. After two years of failed attempts to hatch chicks, the family nest has at least one new addition this year.
Mark Twain Peregrine Falcon Project members set up a new nest box on Jan. 30, in the birds' hunt zone hear their nest with assistance from Hannibal Board of Public Works employees.
"Both the male 'Swifty' (named for his swift hunting tactics) and female 'Hanna' (named in short for Hannibal) have each individually investigated the nesting box," Straube said. "The female usually decides on the final spot. But unfortunately, the female decided not to nest there this year. Peregrine Falcons are creatures of habit so it may take another year or two for them to decide on that location."
Straube confirmed Hanna laid two eggs, and at least one chick has survived, at 31 days old as of Thursday, July 1. Chicks usually fledge at between 36 and 43 days of age. The parents continue to feed them until they are independent in their hunting efforts. The project members will continue to monitor them.
Eagles and owls are Peregrine Falcons' main predators, and Straube stressed the Mississippi River and ongoing traffic pose even greater hazards. For the past two years, the breeding pair was unsuccessful in their efforts to lay a clutch of eggs, due mainly to uncontrollable events from Mother Nature.
"The risky spot where the chicks are located poses challenges both for their survival and for traffic concerns of MoDOT. This year, in partnership with Wild Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis, Missouri, and MoDOT personnel, we had to halt the June 22, 2021, banding procedure of these chicks," Straube said. "Although the decision did not come lightly, as a team, we all agreed the risk of the location outweighed the benefit."
Straube said the challenges of banding the chicks will be revisited next year, and she remains optimistic about the developments despite the dangers of the nest location under the bridge.
"The first clutch of eggs the female laid this year was wiped out after days of heavy rainfall in April. So, even though they settled on the same risky area under the bridge to raise their young, this year is a complete success!
"Our goal is to band future chicks of this Hannibal pair so we can hopefully gain more knowledge regarding their survival and migrating patterns. The future chicks will eventually be fitted with metal leg bands to provide researchers with valuable data on Peregrine survival rates, dispersal distances and population growth rates. Education is key. Our efforts have already paid off," Straube said.