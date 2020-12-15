HANNIBAL — A Hannibal resident’s Facebook post she shared over Thanksgiving weekend spurred positive reactions and what could become a new Christmas tradition, with people stepping outside and ringing bells at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to guide Santa to town.
Kate Rees said she has enjoyed the tight-knit feel of Hannibal since she moved here about a year-and-a-half ago from Sacramento, Calif. She said she wasn’t surprised to see an outpouring of positive comments to an inspirational post she received and wanted to share to the Things Happening in Hannibal Facebook group. She witnessed the enthusiasm during the record-breaking cupcake eating event of Hannibal’s bicentennial festivities. Rees now hopes the bell ringing on Christmas Eve becomes a tradition beginning in a year when it’s needed more than ever.
“I think it will give the community something fun and positive to focus on, because I’ve really noticed that COVID has taken its toll on the emotions of people,” Rees said, noting in the past few weeks people haven’t seemed as happy as before.
Rees she hopes people can come together in a group experience while being able to maintain social distancing. She pointed out that bells are available at stores all over town, and some people may already have jingle bells in their home or dangling from a Christmas tree branch. Rees is hoping to hear the “magic” of numerous bells ringing and signaling a festive Christmas tradition.
She said people in town need the closeness of events which have been postponed, canceled or altered due to the pandemic. When the clock strikes 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, people will have a chance to do something festive together again without being in a large group.
“I think it’s important, this year particularly, to do those little things that we can do to kind of lift everything up,” Rees said.