Pee Wee Livestock Shows bring fun, preparedness for future

PALMYRA, Mo. — Each year, youth three years of age and older get the chance to exhibit goats, sheep and cattle during the Pee Wee Livestock Shows at the Marion County Fair, and five-year-old Knoxx White was looking forward to joining his brothers and cousins during his second showing in Marion County with his goat, Jordan, and his sheep, Pippen.
Knoxx was preparing for the Pee Wee Goat and Sheep Show on Wednesday afternoon, with support from his brother, Pierce, 12, his sister, Taytum, 15, and his cousins, Noah Williams, 13, and Claire Williams, 14. He got the chance to show his animals in Monroe County, where Pierce received a Reserve Champion award during his first year showing livestock.
Knoxx has been busy walking Jordan and Pippen each day, giving them baths and preparing for the show — bracing, which is when each participant stands the livestock up so judges can see the muscle definition.
Once Knoxx turns eight, he’ll get to join his brother and cousins in the Lucky 4 4-H Club. Knoxx went with Claire to get her goat, Riley, so they could practice bracing before the show. He said he was excited to show.
“It’s a great experience, isn’t it?” Claire said.
Claire showed pigs for three years, and this will be her fifth year showing goats. Her brother enjoyed getting to share the experience with loved ones.
“It’s been fun going to different open shows,” Noah said.
Noah has showed pigs for five years and 2021 is his third year showing goats. Taytum helps out, and she enjoys witnessing everyone gaining experience.
“It’s always exciting to come and help them, and it’s fun to see their success and how they’re getting better every year,” she said. “And I’m excited to watch [Knoxx] when he gets older.”
It’s definitely a family event, and Tony and Kristen Williams were excited to see the responsibility each of the youth showed as they worked hard for the show. The Pee Wee Livestock Shows are invaluable for bringing the necessary skills and knowledge together for future events.
“I think the good part about it is, they start young,” Tony Williams said, noting Noah and Claire have each been showing livestock for five years. “Pretty much now, I just stand back and watch.”
He takes care of the clipping, but the kids learn that as well. And he said they all started very young, getting a handle on important chores and exercising the animals by taking them for walks daily.
Pierce looks forward to his first year showing in Marion County, following up on his award in Monroe County the previous week. He looked forward to “good competition” when participants showed their livestock later that afternoon.
The Pee Wee Livestock Shows are hosted by Hannibal FFA, with support from the Palmyra Lions Club, along with the Lewis and Marion County Cattlemen’s Association. The Pee Wee Cattle Show begins with registration from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, with cattle arriving on show day in place by 12:30 p.m. The show begins at 1:30 p.m. in the Livestock Show Arena.