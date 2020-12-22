BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when struck by a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning in Pike County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the mishap occurred at 2:23 a.m., Dec. 22, on U.S. 61, south of Route U.
A 2020 Peterbilt 579 was being driven north by 53-year-old Michael K. Wirths of Roach, Mo. According to the accident report the tractor-trailer struck 34-year-old Joshua W. House of Cuba, Mo., who was walking in the middle of the roadway.
House was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.