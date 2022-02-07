MONROE CITY, Mo. — A South Carolina man suffered minor injuries Friday night in a mishap in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 9:45 p.m., Feb. 4, on U.S. 36, 3 miles east of Monroe City.
Involved in the collision was a 2017 Ford F-350 driven by 51-year-old James C. Nettles of Timmonsville, S.C., and a 2018 Kenworth T-680 operated by 66-year-old Linford J. Schrock of Hopkins, Mich.
According to the accident report the Ford was attempting to turn right onto Route J when it became stuck in snow. A pedestrian, 21-year-old Paymus J. Taylor of Bennettsville, S.C., was attempting to unhook the towed unit from the Ford when the Kenworth struck the towed unit in the rear.
Taylor was transported by Marion County ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.
