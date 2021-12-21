Pedal Power offers warm place for fun on wheels

Madilyn McDonald zooms around Admiral Coontz Recreation Center during a previous Pedal Power event. Pedal Power 2022 will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8.

 CONTRIBUTED

HANNIBAL — If Santa Claus puts a tricycle under the tree, there will be a time to ride it even if the weather doesn’t cooperate.

Pedal Power is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

The event is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department and Parents as Teachers.

Big Wheels, tricycles, bicycles with training wheels and other pedal-powered vehicles are allowed. Children may not be left at the event without a parent or guardian.

More information is available by calling 573-221-0154.

