Pedal Power offers warm place for fun on wheels

HANNIBAL — If Santa Claus puts a tricycle under the tree, there will be a time to ride it even if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
Pedal Power is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The event is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department and Parents as Teachers.
Big Wheels, tricycles, bicycles with training wheels and other pedal-powered vehicles are allowed. Children may not be left at the event without a parent or guardian.
More information is available by calling 573-221-0154.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.