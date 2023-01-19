HANNIBAL — Pedal Power at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center is Saturday and not only will youngsters get their chance to ride around the gym, they can also pretend to wash their vehicles.
Pedal Power is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday Jan. 21 at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
The event is sponsored by the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department and Parents as Teachers. Big Wheels, tricycles, bicycles with training wheels and other pedal-powered vehicles are allowed.
Parents as Teachers will provide a car wash structure made out of PVC by the students in Hannibal High School
Whitney Holliday, executive director of Parents as Teachers, encourages parents to bring their youngsters to the event.
“Pedal Power is a fantastic activity for children and promotes gross motor development by working on coordination, endurance and strengthening,” she said.
Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor of Hannibal Parks & Recreation, said typically vehicles aren’t permitted at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center due to the safety of other patrons who are walking or participating in other recreational activities. However, Pedal Power is the one day that pedal-powered vehicles are allowed.
“In the winter months it is so gracious of Parks & Recreation to partner with Parents as Teachers to provide this opportunity for children to bring pedal-powered vehicles to the Admiral Coontz and work on strengthening motor development,” Holliday said.
