HANNIBAL — Lisa Peck, city manager in Hannibal, has earned the master certification for High Performance Leadership through the Professional Development Academy. The International City/County Management Association awarded the certificate Friday, Dec. 17.
The 12-week online course was created to equip local government professionals with leadership skills in organizational development and change management, negotiation and collaboration, effective communication, and techniques to deliver increased value from high performance management.
The High Performance Leadership Academy features a robust curriculum developed by the Professional Development Academy in partnership with Fortune 1000 executives, public sector leaders, and world-renowned thought leaders, including retired four-star General Colin Powell and executive leadership coach and author Marshall Goldsmith, Ph.D.
The Academy focuses on five essential skills: Leading, organizing, collaborating, communication and delivering. It emphasizes real-time instruction, small group learning and knowledge exchanges.
Peck was hired as city manager in June 2019, after serving as city manager in Fenton. She has more than a decade of experience in city management and community development throughout Missouri and Illinois. Peck has a master’s degree in public policy and public administration from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill. She completed coursework in fundamentals of economic development and fundamentals of planning and zoning at the University of Missouri in St. Louis, Mo. and earned a professional community and economic developer certification from the Community Development Council.
