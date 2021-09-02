STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Weather permitting, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform pavement work Thursday, Sept. 9 and Monday, Sept. 13 to Wednesday, Sept. 15, on Route D in Pike County.
The road will be reduced to one lane from Route H to Missouri Route 79. All work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., with a width restriction of 10 feet in place while work is being completed.
MoDOT reminds motorists to use caution when traveling through the area or use alternate routes during these times. It is very important to eliminate distractions while driving.
More information about this and other roadwork in the area is available by visiting MoDOT online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast, or calling their customer service number at 1-888 ASK MoDOT (275-6636).