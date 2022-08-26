HANNIBAL — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will perform pavement work in Pike County:
Route M — The road will be closed at County Road 421 to Route K from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. The road will also be closed from Route K to Route Y between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.